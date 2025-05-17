Mitch Frazier, AgriNovus Indiana President and CEO, to Step Down

AgriNovus Indiana has announced it is launching a search for a new chief executive officer following the resignation of its current CEO Mitch Frazier who will depart from the organization June 6.

Frazier, who has served as president and CEO of AgriNovus since June 2020, will become President of IBJ Media Corporation June 16.

“It has been an honor to serve alongside the team at AgriNovus and work with partners across the state and around the world to build the next chapter of the agbioscience economy in Indiana,” said Frazier. “Together we have built a powerful engine to accelerate growth in this economy, and I know the passion that fuels this team will continue to deliver results well into the future.”

During Frazier’s tenure at AgriNovus, the organization refined its focus to three distinct areas – business growth, startup acceleration and thought leadership. Under his leadership, AgriNovus worked with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to secure commitments from agbioscience companies to create more than 3,000 new jobs and invest $2 billion in their Indiana operations.

Frazier pioneered startup innovation challenges in 2020 that have since grown into the organization’s Velocity accelerator program focused on the creation of tech-enabled businesses to address the most critical issues facing food, hunger and agriculture.

The organization’s podcast, Agbioscience, soared to new heights under his hosting and leadership, achieving a position among the top five percent of all podcasts worldwide.

Recognized for his contributions to Indiana’s economic growth, he was named to IBJ Media’s Indiana 250 for the past three years, a list of the state’s most influential leaders, and was awarded a Sagamore of the Wabash by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

“Mitch’s leadership has been instrumental in advancing and growing the Indiana agbioscience economy,” said Karen Plaut, executive vice president for research at Purdue University and chair of the AgriNovus Board of Directors. “His vision, dedication and strategic insight have positioned the organization to thrive. On behalf of the Board, we look forward to working with this dedicated team focused on our shared vision of advancing agbiosciences while the search for a new leader is underway.”

The Central Indiana Corporate Partnership (CICP) will immediately launch a search to fill the AgriNovus President and CEO position. The organization has secured Indianapolis-based Medallion Partners, a national organization development and executive search firm. Interested parties may submit resumes and inquiries directly to [email protected].

“Mitch’s leadership at AgriNovus has not only embraced current growth, but also largely focused on who we will need to become in the future,” said Melina Kennedy, CEO of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership. “This blueprint spans across the agbioscience industry – from companies to government – and creates the necessary conditions for longstanding impact in a sector that is critical to our state’s growth and success.”

With the guidance of the AgriNovus Executive Committee and CICP’s executive leadership team, the organization’s Vice President, Libby Fritz, will serve as the day-to-day lead for the organization to ensure strategic and operational continuity during the CEO transition.