Miss Wabash County 2020 Alyssa McKillip Wins Indiana State Fair Queen 2022 Pageant

Miss Indiana State Fair Queen 2022 Alyssa McKillip from Wabash County. (Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Fair.)

It’s more than two years since a new Indiana State Fair Queen has been crowned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but when the Indiana State Fair starts this summer, Alyssa McKillip, Miss Wabash County 2020 will be wearing the crown.

McKillip takes over the reigns from Claudia Duncan from Vanderburgh County, who was crowned during the last pageant held in Jan. 2020 before the start of the pandemic. The Indiana State Fair was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus. Duncan was able to serve as queen during the 2021 Indiana State Fair.

McKillip was selected Miss Indiana State Fair 2022 over more than 100 other contestants each representing their home counties. Many counties had twice the representation from those who still held their fairs in 2020 when the Indiana State Fair was canceled.

The Indiana State Fair Queen plays a key role in promoting the Indiana State Fair by traveling over 6,500 miles during June and July to approximately 42 county fairs to promote the upcoming Indiana State Fair, July 29 – Aug. 21, 2022. The fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Here are the results of the Top 10 finalists:

The Queen’s Court:

1st Runner-up – Sydney Dunkin, Miss Vigo County 2020

2nd Runner-up – Kalyn Melham, Miss Delaware County 2021

3rd Runner-up – Grace Brenneman, Miss Elkhart County 2021

4th Runner-up – Emma Yarber, Miss Posey County 2021

Other finalists, in no particular order:

Jordyn Wickard, Miss Hancock County 2020

Julia Prickett, Miss Shelby County 2021

Kelsey Kendall, Miss Marion County 2020

Keyton Romero, Miss Howard County 2021

Jenna Zeider, Miss Pulaski County 2021

For more information, visit www.indianastatefair.com.

Alyssa McKillip, who was crowned Miss Indiana State Fair Queen 2022, shown as Miss Wabash County 2020. (Photo courtesy of the Wabash County Fair Queen Contest Facebook page.)