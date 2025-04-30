Misinformation about Seed Oils Puts Soy Oil Market at Risk

Media reports and social media influencers have caused consumers to question the use of seed oils, such as soybean, corn, canola, and others. Some food processors have actually switched from vegetable oil to beef tallow. U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has even questioned the health benefits of seed oils.

Sarah Stelter, a Wisconsin farmer and member of the United Soybean Board, points out, there is plenty of solid, scientific evidence that proves seed oils are actually good for us, “Recent peer-reviewed studies coordinated by SNI Global published in the British Journal of Nutrition[1] and Nutrition Today confirm that seed oils high in unsaturated fatty acids — such as soybean oil — offer significant health benefits. Linoleic acid, the primary omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acid in soybean oil, has been shown to lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. “

With 45% of soy oil used in the food sector, this is an important issue for producers.

“As farmers, we tend to think of soybeans as animal feed, but the food sector is an important part of the veritable market and we need to think about what the impact would be if seed oils were banned,” she stated. Stelter said seed oils have far fewer environmental consequences than some other oils such as palm oil, “In this country, we are able to raise our soybeans very sustainably. We are able to provide a healthy product in a way that does not damage the environment.”

In addition, soybean oil has a qualified health claim backed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration which states that eating about 1½ tablespoons daily of soybean oil, which contains unsaturated fat, may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.

“Emerging research highlights the significant health benefits of seed oils, particularly those rich in the essential omega-6 fatty acid linoleic acid, such as soybean oil,” said Dr. Mark Messina, MS, director of nutrition science and research for Soy Nutrition Institute Global. “These oils not only contribute to lowering cholesterol levels but also play a crucial role in reducing the risk of chronic diseases when included in a balanced diet. The evidence underscores their value as an important component of heart-healthy eating patterns.”

The Soy Checkoff is leading efforts to set the record straight. Through a strategic collaboration with Soy Nutrition Institute Global, the corn and canola commodity groups, and leading nutrition researchers, the checkoff is making sure the latest science-based findings are widely available. More details can be found at UnitedSoybean.org.

