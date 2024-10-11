Minimal Rain Potential in Northern Indiana, Cooler Temps on the Way Next Week

There are some changes to that wide-open harvest window that we’ve been talking about recently, at least for Northern Indiana. Meteorologist Ryan Martin’s Seed Genetics Direct Harvest Weather Forecast has Canadian cold air moving in this weekend and with it the chance of some moisture. He says the threat isn’t huge, maybe some hit and miss scattered showers Saturday and Sunday, particularly in Northeast Indiana.

“We transition into just some spit and sprinkle activity later Sunday through Monday and into early Tuesday. Most of the spit and sprinkle action is due to stronger cold air flow across very warm Great Lakes regions in Northeast Indiana. I’m going to say watch for anywhere from a few hundredths to a few tenths, and that could spread about over 30% of the northern part of the state. That’s all. The rest of us are going to stay dry.”

The other part of the equation is that cold air.

“We are looking at frost and freeze conditions on three separate periods: overnight Sunday night into Monday morning, Monday night into Tuesday morning, and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. So, that’s where we can see frost and freeze statewide. The cold air dives all the way down through the Ohio Valley.”

Martin’s forecast does call for a significant warmup late next week Thursday through Saturday.

“We’re putting together a dry period there as well. I don’t see any significant rain until we get into early parts of the week of the 21st. So, I think that we’re going to be seeing dry windows of opportunity, good for running corn here. Beans should be done soon anyway. The cool temperatures for next week early on may slow the drying right out of the gate in the morning, but we’re still looking at a pretty nice setup for harvest all things considered.”

