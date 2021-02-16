Midwest Women in Agriculture Conference to Take on Food Bullying

The 2021 Midwest Women in Agriculture Conference kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET Feb. 25 for a full day of special guest speakers, breakout sessions and networking opportunities.

Michele Payn, founder of Cause Matters Corp., a company that connects farming and food, is the morning keynote speaker. Payn will illustrate how trends in neuroscience and psychology are changing common perceptions surrounding farming and agriculture. She will examine how trends have led to bullying within agriculture and how the agriculture industry can be more compassionate and share the complexities of the food system with consumers.

Breakout sessions throughout the day will cover the following topics: tractor and equipment maintenance, business management and leadership, building and strengthening relationships, and leading operations through volatility. In the afternoon session Monica McConkey, a rural mental health specialist in Minnesota, will share strategies to build self-confidence during challenging times.

Visit ag.purdue.edu/extension/WIA/Pages/default.aspx to register and view the conference agenda. Conference registration is $40. Attendees will receive a special swag bag after registration. For accommodation or more information, contact Kelly Heckaman at 574-372-2340 or [email protected]