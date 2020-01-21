Midwest Women in Agriculture Conference to Explore Farm Life Issues

Attendees at Purdue Extension’s 2020 Midwest Women in Agriculture Conference will explore a variety of personal, family and farm issues that affect their lives and businesses. The conference returns to Muncie at the Horizon Convention Center on Feb. 19-20.

Speakers from Purdue Extension, Farm Credit Mid-America and Indiana Soybean Alliance will present breakout sessions. Topics include diversified agriculture, hemp, leadership, succession planning, farm life and business management.

The 2019 Purdue Women in Agriculture Award Winners Natasha Cox and Bec Wicker will share their leadership advice during the Feb. 19 keynote address. Jolene Brown, a farmer in Eastern Iowa and contributor to Successful Farming magazine, will address behaviors of successful legacy businesses on Feb. 20. Brown will continue sharing her life experiences and lessons in the afternoon keynote address, titled “Harvest the Humor: A Celebration of Life on the Farm.”

The pre-conference session on Feb. 18, “Becoming the Employer of Choice,” will help current and future farm managers and owners improve their human resource management skills. The session will teach effective leadership styles, hiring best practices and methods for addressing conflict.

Details of the entire Midwest Women in Agriculture Conference agenda are available in the conference brochure.

The cost for the pre-conference session is $75 or $40 with conference registration. Conference registration for a single day is $90 or $125 for both days.

A registration discount is available to high school and college students. Conference registration increases after Feb. 7. Visit https://ag.purdue.edu/extension/WIA/Pages/default.aspx to register or for more information.