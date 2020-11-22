Midwest Pork Conference Moves To Virtual Event
Due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, the 2020 Midwest Pork Conference planning committee has made the decision to transition the annual conference to an exclusively virtual platform. Indiana Pork prepared a health plan that was approved by the Boone County Health Department, but the continuing increase in cases within the county threatened significant decreases in the number of attendees allowed at the event.
Educational sessions will now be livestreamed to virtual participants. Once attendees are registered, they will receive an email with the appropriate links and session schedule to participate in the virtual sessions.
Registration for the virtual option is still open at www.indianapork.org. The cost for the virtual conference is $50. For those who registered to attend in person and wish to switch their registration to the virtual option, please contact Stephanie Morris at [email protected] for refund options.
Indiana Pork looks forward to welcoming producers and industry members to the 2021 Midwest Pork Conference at the Boone County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021.
The schedule for the event can be found below:
2020 Midwest Pork Conference – Virtual Schedule
8:35- 9:30 a.m. Economics Update
Tim Hughes, CIH
Farm Credit Mid-America Room
9:45 – 10:30 a.m. Breakout Session #1
Human Optimization for Pork Production, Tools for a Winning Team
Jon Hoek, Summit Smart Farms
Boehringer-Ingelheim Room
Foreign Animal Disease
Dr. Bret Marsh, Indiana State Veterinarian
Farm Credit Mid-America Room
Sustainability
Brett Kaysen, National Pork Board
United Animal Health Room
10:30 – 10: 45 a.m. Break
10:45- 11:30 a.m. Breakout Session #2
We Care Principles
Brett Kaysen, National Pork Board
Boehringer-Ingelheim Room
Servant Leadership
Phil Anderson, ReThink! Consulting
Farm Credit Mid-America Room
Managing Farrowing House Scours
Dr. Jeremy Pittman
United Animal Health Room
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Lunch Break
12:30 – 1:15 p.m. Breakout Session #3
Food Service During COVID-19
Chris Jones, National Pork Board
Boehringer- Ingelheim Room
Tools for Risk Management
Tim Hughes, CIH
Farm Credit Mid-America Room
Production and Management Challenges
Nat Stas, PIC
United Animal Health Room
1:15 – 1:35 p.m. Current Industry Updates
Indiana Soybean Alliance/ Indiana Corn Marketing Council
Farm Credit Mid-America Room
1:35 – 2:30 Keynote session
Ray Starling, Short Rows Leadership
Farm Credit Mid-America Room