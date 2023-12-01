Midwest Cover Crops Council to Host Annual Meeting and Conference in Indianapolis

The Midwest Cover Crops Council (MCCC) will host its 2024 Annual Meeting and Conference at the Crowne Plaza Indianapolis-Airport Feb. 13-14, 2024.

The conference will feature a farmer panel and a general session by Barry Fisher, Indiana farmer and retired USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Soil Health Specialist. Breakout session topics include cover crop use in field crops, grazing, and specialty crops.

The conference also includes a keynote presentation by Rob Myers, the Director of the University of Missouri Center for Regenerative Agriculture and Regional Director of Extension Programs for the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program.

The MCCC Annual Meeting on Feb. 13 is open to the public and will feature reports on cover crop research and activities across the Midwest. Graduate students are invited to enter the poster competition, cash prizes available.

There will be no on-site registration. Registration is required in advance and will close on Feb. 6. Early registration is open until Dec. 15. Students are welcome to register for free.

To register and view the full conference details, visit the MCCC website.