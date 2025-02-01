Mexico’s President Puts US Ag in Crosshairs if Tariffs Start Feb. 1

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum said she doesn’t believe the U.S. will impose tariffs on Saturday, February 1, as President Donald Trump had pledged. Reuters says her administration has already put a response plan in place if it becomes needed.

The report says retaliatory tariffs would initially exempt the auto industry, sparing what has become Mexico’s most important manufacturing sector and one closely integrated with the U.S. The retaliatory tariffs will likely hit pork products, cheese, apples, grapes, potatoes, cranberries, and Bourbon whiskey, as well as manufactured steel and aluminum.

“Mexico has chosen these products because they have a big impact on regions that overwhelmingly voted for President Trump,” Sheinbaum said.

Bloomberg says Howard Lutnick, Trump’s pick to lead the Commerce Department, says Mexico and Canada can avoid the tariffs if they tighten border security.

“If we’re your biggest trading partner, show us some respect and shut your border,” Trump had said.