Meet the Ag Wagon, the First Farmer Designed Truck

Thinking about buying a new truck for your farm in 2025? Now you can get one designed especially for farming and ranching operations. It’s called the Ag Wagon.

“A group of 14 farmers and ranchers worked with a group of engineers from Fox Factory for over a year to design a truck specifically for agriculture,” says Pat Driscoll with Certified Ag Dealers. “The result is truly a farm truck we call the Ag Wagon.”

From those farmer recommendations a base model was designed.

“It is a truck that has a customized suspension system designed for farming operations, it has agricultural type lighting because work does not stop at dark, it has a programable two way radio system built in so you can program it to work with the two way radio system you have on your farm,” Driscoll explains.

From this base model farmers can customize each vehicle to meet their operation’s specific needs, including enhanced towing capabilities, off-road packages, and interior features.

Driscoll says major truck manufacturers are getting behind this program with production of Ford Ag Wagons now underway. Ram production is scheduled to start in January.

“It will be second quarter before production begins on the GM products, but that is coming.”

Certified Ag Dealers are the only dealers authorized to sell the Ag Wagon. For a list of Certified Ag Dealers in your area, visit agwagon.com or certifiedagdealer.com.