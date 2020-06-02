McKinney to Address Corn and Soybean Growers on Thursday Webinar

USDA Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney will discuss international trade in a Thursday webinar presented by the Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Marketing Council. The former director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture has now been with USDA for just under three years.

The webinar event, sponsored by First Farmers Bank & Trust, is part of ISA and ICMC’s “Lunch Break Webinar Series” and will be held from 12:00-1:00pm EDT on Thursday.

The webinar will also include an update on Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Marketing Council efforts to increase exports of soybeans, corn, livestock and poultry products.

