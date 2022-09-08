McKalip Nomination for Chief Ag Negotiator Heads to Full Senate

The Senate Finance Committee unanimously voted to move Doug McKalip’s nomination to be USTR’s Chief Agricultural Negotiator to the full Senate for a final vote. U.S. agriculture groups reacted positively to the news.

“It’s clear there is bipartisan momentum behind both his nomination and the need to open markets for America’s farmers who rely on trade,” says Brian Kuehl, Farmers For Free Trade Executive Director.

American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall says the vote comes at “an important time” as current and future trading partners look to the U.S. to help meet the growing demand for food, fuel, and fiber.

The U.S. Meat Export Federation is asking the Senate for swift approval of McKalip in the upcoming vote.

McKalip’s future boss, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, says, “Doug’s decades of public service and unparalleled knowledge of agricultural and food security issues will be a major asset to our office.”