Mark Your Calendars: County 4-H Fair Dates

It won’t be long before 4-Hers across Indiana take to their county fairgrounds to show off what they’ve been up to for the past year. All are invited to attend 4-H county fairs across Indiana this summer.

County fairs bring communities together and serve as a culmination of the yearlong educational experiences of participants in Purdue University Extension’s 4-H Youth Development program. Activities can include exhibition of 4-H projects on topics from aerospace to woodworking, livestock shows and public speaking competitions.

Casey Mull, assistant director of Purdue Extension and 4-H youth development, says, “The county fairs give 4-H’ers the opportunity to share what sparks their interests and showcase the valuable skills, credentials and connections they have gained, preparing them for the future.”

See the dates for each county fair below.