Marc and Heather Hill: Their Special Connection with the Indiana State Fair

The Indiana State Fair kicks off this Friday, July 28—and the Featured Farmers on the first day of this year’s fair have quite a special connection to the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center.

“My husband and I actually met at the Indiana State Fair, so it’s always been a very special place for our family,” says Hancock County farmer Heather Hill, who farms with her husband Marc and their family near Greenfield. She also recently served as president of the National Pork Board with her term ending earlier this summer. She continues to serve on the board as ex officio past president.

So, when and how did Heather and Marc first meet at the Indiana State Fair?

“It was August of 1997, and I was friends with his cousin from Purdue and he introduced us at the Indiana State Fair,” Heather says. “We didn’t start dating right away, but fast forward a few months to December 1997 and that’s when we started dating. We were both out of 4-H by that point, but his younger brothers were showing, and my younger siblings were still showing which is why we were there that year.

“We did go out to dinner afterwards when we first met, but we didn’t really connect at that point in time—but it is a very special place for us. We both have our own memories of showing there with our own families and it’s just been exciting to be able to share that with our own children,” says Heather.

Marc and Heather married nearly three years later in July of 2000.

The Hills and their three kids—Addison, Reese and Hadley—are being honored by the Indiana State Fair as the Featured Farmers on Friday, July 28th.

“To be the Featured Farmers on kickoff day of the Indiana State Fair is super exciting,” Heather says. “My husband and I showed pigs—My mother-in-law showed pigs at the Indiana State Fair—and so to now our two youngest children showing pigs out at the new Fall Creek Pavilion is super exciting.”

Hill Farms was started 50 years ago by Marc’s parents Steve and Debi Hill. Their family farm includes a 600-sow farrow-to-finish operation. The Hills also raise corn, soybeans, and wheat in southern Hancock County.

Heather and her family are also active in the Glass Barn Education Center through the Indiana Soybean Alliance at the Indiana State Fair. The Hill family has participated in speeches to fairgoers throughout the Indiana State Fair, as well as video chats and other Glass Barn initiatives, to help educate the community about agriculture.

Heather adds that she and her family share one unique tradition every year at the start of the Indiana State Fair.

“As we approach the Indiana State Fair for the first time every year, we sing the song “Our State Fair” from the State Fair musical—so, dollars to donuts, you know we’ll be singing it quite proudly as we approach 38th Street this year!” says Heather.

