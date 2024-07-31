Lost Farmland, Property Taxes with Indiana Farm Bureau

Hoosier Ag Today’s Eric Pfeiffer sits down with Indiana Farm Bureau Vice President Kendell Culp and their Executive Director of Public Policy Andy Tauer to discuss the recent report from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture on lost farmland in Indiana and to discuss what will likely be the number one issue at the Indiana Statehouse this upcoming legislative session- property taxes! The Indiana Ag Policy Podcast is presented by the Indiana Corn Growers Association and the Indiana Soybean Alliance.