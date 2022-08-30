Logansport Tyson Plant Suspended From Exporting to China

Bloomberg reported Monday that the Logansport Tyson plant has been suspended from exporting products to China. USDA’s website confirmed that to be the case with the suspension effective on Monday.

According to China’s customs office website, pig trotters from the Logansport facility failed inspection.

In a statement to Hoosier Ag Today, a Tyson spokesperson said, “We work closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service to ensure that we produce all of our food in full compliance with government safety requirements. We’re confident our products are safe and we’re hopeful consultations between the U.S. and Chinese governments will resolve this matter.”

In a follow-up phone call, that spokesperson said that this situation should not impact production at the Logansport facility, easing the minds of farmers that had already reached out to Hoosier Ag Today regarding the news.