Logan Springstun of Warrick County Wins Discussion Meet Competition at Indiana Farm Bureau State Convention

Logan Springstun of Warrick County is the winner of the 2024 Indiana Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ag Professionals Discussion Meet.

The competition, which was held Dec. 13-14 in French Lick as part of the INFB annual state convention, is one of the four major awards presented to Farm Bureau members aged 35 and younger.

During the competition, contestants participated in a group discussion that simulates a committee meeting.

Springstun and the other finalists discussed common dilemmas and potential problems facing farmers in America. Topics and questions included the following:

Young farmers are finding they need to diversify their farm portfolio. What are some ways that they can utilize diversification to explore new revenue sources? How can INFB support YF&AP members as they strengthen their farm businesses?

Increases in the price of agricultural land make access and ownership of land one of the biggest hurdles for young farmers looking to start or expand farms. How can young farmers position themselves to react to competition for agricultural land?

Succession planning is often a tough subject not only for individual farms but also within county Farm Bureaus. Some younger members may find it challenging to become involved in their county Farm Bureau beyond the YF&AP committee. What are some ways that county Farm Bureaus can encourage involvement from young members and how can actively engaged young board members help their county Farm Bureaus plan for the future?

Farmers are reliant on multiple energy sources to run equipment, heat livestock barns, and power storage and maintenance facilities. How can INFB work with energy companies, local governments and rural communities to increase domestic energy production, minimize loss of agricultural land and protect private property rights?

This year’s INFB Discussion Meet consisted of four rounds of competition, including semifinal and “Final Four” rounds. During the final round, the contestants competed, discussing how INFB can continue to provide value and opportunity to welcome members from across the broad diversity of modern agriculture and American farmers. This year’s winner was announced during the annual INFB Business Meeting at convention on Dec. 14.

Springstun now advances to the national Young Farmer & Rancher Discussion Meet, which will be held during the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention, Jan. 25-27 in San Antonio, Texas. Springstun farms corn, soybeans, hay, cattle and timber with his family in Warrick County. He is a sales rep at Pioneer where he manages the day-to-day activities with customers, assisting them with their planting and harvesting needs for the crop year. Springstun graduated from Purdue University where he studied agriculture education and political science. He currently serves as the YF&AP chair on the Warrick County Farm Bureau board.

As the winner of the INFB Discussion Meet, Springstun receives a $4,000 cash prize from Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance and expenses paid to the national convention in San Antonio. The three runners-up were Lillian Knust of Vigo County, Jaden Maze of Boone County and Jared Thomas of Knox County. The runners-up each receive a $1,000 cash prize from Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance.

Source: Indiana Farm Bureau