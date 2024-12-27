Liz Rice and Her IASWCD Team Offer Resources to Help Indiana Woodland Owners

If you’re an Indiana woodland owner and you have questions or concerns about managing your property, one of your best resources may be the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (IASWCD).

Liz Rice, Executive Director of IASWCD, shares with Hoosier Ag Today the help they can offer.

“If you have a resource concern on your land—let’s say it is an invasive species—or, if you would like some expert help to improve your woodlands, go to your Soil and Water Conservation District office and they will either be able to provide you those resources directly or they will be able to point you to the right office the right person across our Indiana Conservation Partnership,” says Rice.

The Indiana Conservation Partnership is a collective effort among several state and federal agencies that can provide outstanding resources to Indiana’s woodland owners.

“That partnership involves the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (IASWCD), the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), Indiana’s Soil Conservation Board, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), Purdue Extension, the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), and the USDA Farm Service Agency,” according to Rice. “That strong partnership ensures that we are all able to combine forces to develop programming resources and policies that can help really benefit our Woodland owners.”

Rice says that you need help from the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conversation Districts, they’re not far from where you are.

“In Indiana, we are blessed to have one Soil and Water Conservation District office in each of our 92 counties,” says Rice. “Each office is locally lead—that means that somebody in Indianapolis isn’t telling somebody down in our Spencer County office how they should be managing their natural resources. It’s actually elected officials, appointed leaders, and staff determining what the local conservation priorities and needs are so that then they can design programs and access funding to address those locally identified priorities.”

For more information about the resources available to Indiana woodland owners through the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, visit www.IASWCD.org.

CLICK BELOW to hear Hoosier Ag Today’s full conversation with Liz Rice, Executive Director of the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (IASWCD), to hear how she and her team can help Indiana’s woodland owners get the most out of their properties.