Livestock Haulers Encouraged to Plan Ahead for Solar Eclipse Traffic April 8

Traffic in Indiana on April 8 and the surrounding days can cause major delays in travel and transportation on county roads, state highways and interstates. This is especially important for hauling livestock and other time or temperature-sensitive products – delays of up to 9 hours have been experienced in other states during past solar eclipses.

State Police, IN Department of Transportation, and IN Board of Animal Health are sharing the following information to prepare:

Fuel up in advance and schedule deliveries ahead if possible.

The most significant impacts will be seen in central Indiana along I-70 and I-69 in the afternoon hours, but delays will compound throughout the state.

GPS mapping may direct travelers off main roads and onto county roads to avoid traffic. This can include heavy trucks onto impassable roads, leading to more delays.

INDOT offers real-time traffic conditions maps for major roads across the state online.

Source: American Dairy Association Indiana