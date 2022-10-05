Livestock Disaster Assistance Improvement Act Introduced in US Senate

A bill that plans to improve the effectiveness and timeliness of multiple Department of Agriculture programs that assist farmers and ranchers in the aftermath of adverse weather events has been introduced in the U.S. Senate.

The bipartisan legislation, called the Livestock Disaster Assistance Improvement Act, would also provide USDA with direction to help improve the accuracy of the U.S. Drought Monitor, which triggers certain disaster programs.

The bill was introduced by Senators John Thune (R-SD) and Ben Ray Luj?n (D-NM).

The legislation would update the Emergency Conservation Program and Emergency Forest Restoration Program to clarify that state and federal grazing permit holders are eligible for these programs.

The bill also allows the Farm Service Agency to waive the 30-day public comment period for Bureau of Land Management National Environmental Policy Act applications during a drought emergency, among other changes.

“These common-sense updates to disaster programs would help provide greater and expedited assistance to farmers and ranchers when they need it the most,” said Sen. Thune.

Source: NAFB News Service