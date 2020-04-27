Lighthizer: USMCA Will Be Effective July

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA) will go into effect July 1. According to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the July 1 date represents a one-month delay from the original timeline. In a statement last week, Lighthizer says the agreement supports more balanced, reciprocal trade, leading to freer markets, fairer trade, and robust economic growth in North America. […]

