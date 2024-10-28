LG Candidate Beckwith on Property Taxes, Biofuels, and Why Some Label Him ‘Polarizing’

Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Micah Beckwith joins the Indiana Ag Policy Podcast with Hoosier Ag Today’s Eric Pfeiffer ahead of the 2024 election. Photo: Dave Blower/ Indiana Soybean Alliance

Republican candidate for Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith won the nomination for LG at the Republican Convention back in June, and since then, many have called him “polarizing” for some of his views and opinions.

“Yeah, I’m labeled as polarizing. I don’t think I am. That’s not who I am. Anyone who knows me knows that I’ll give you the shirt off my back, I build consensus, I don’t care where you are in the ideological spectrum. If we can work together, we’re going to find a way to do that. Now, the media will label me this because I don’t put up with some of the nonsense of today’s culture.”

He dives much deeper into that in the Indiana Ag Policy Podcast, available now wherever you listen to podcasts.

Beckwith believes a big reason he was able to win over the delegates at the convention was his stance on property taxes and he knows farmers are facing significant increases again. He believes they’re unconstitutional.

“I also know that we’ve created this problem over about 100 years and we can’t just fix it overnight. So, I’m not saying that we just pull the rug out because it would destroy rural communities, but my heart will always be to get it back to what it was more intended to be. And so, with me, and I know with Mike (Braun, Republican candidate for governor), we are going to be fighting tooth and nail for those property taxes to come down big time, because we cannot sustain this type of egregious overreach by government. If this goes on much longer, our farmers are going to die.”

He also promises farmers that a Braun/Beckwith administration will push back against the federal government when necessary. He points to the summertime waiver of E15 sales that the industry needs to seek each year instead of the EPA following science and allowing it year-round.

“To me, that is insane. It’s like, why is the government stepping in and making it so hard to do business? Let the market do what the market does. So, I think, first and foremost, from the Braun/Beckwith team you’re going to get somebody that will fight the federal regulations that keep farmers from being able to do what we know is best for our own families, our own crops, and our own businesses.”

We take a deep dive into many other ag policy topics with Beckwith on the Indiana Ag Policy Podcast. Take a listen now below or in the new Hoosier Ag Today mobile app.