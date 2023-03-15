Legislation for Year-Round E15 Sales Reintroduced in US House, Senate

Lawmakers in the U.S. House and Senate have reintroduced legislation that would allow for the year-round, nationwide sale of E15.

The bill would extend the Reid vapor pressure (RVP) volatility waiver to ethanol blends above 10 percent to allow for the year-round, nationwide sale of E15. In addition, it would ensure consistency across the fuel markets and limit disruptions across the national fuel supply chain by prohibiting the removal of the 1-psi waiver for E10 ethanol.

The House version of the bill is being co-sponsored by Indiana Congressman André Carson (D-IN 7th District).

The legislation has been endorsed by the National Corn Growers Association, National Farmers Union, the American Farm Bureau Federation, National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, Renewable Fuels Association, Growth Energy, American Petroleum Institute, American Coalition for Ethanol, SIGMA, National Association of Truck Stop Operators, National Association of Convenience Stores.

“The choice of cleaner and less expensive E15 at the pump saves drivers millions of dollars a year and increases the fuel supply to improve our energy security,” said Tom Haag, National Corn Growers Association President. “We thank these bipartisan members of Congress for once again leading on this needed solution to resolve an outdated barrier to consumer choice. There’s no reason for market access to a safe, clean and affordable fuel option to remain in question, and we urge Congress to pass this commonsense legislation.”