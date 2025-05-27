Learn About Pasture Ecology Above, Below the Soil at Purdue Extension Workshop

Purdue Extension will host a pasture ecology workshop June 18 at the Southern Indiana Purdue Ag Center (SIPAC) in collaboration with the Indiana Forage Council and the Indiana Beef Cattle Association. The workshop will examine the complex relationships between the livestock, forage and soil that make up grazing pastures.

The all-day event will educate participants on topics including soil science, plant identification, soil microbial life, dung beetles, root structures, bird and grassland interaction, and toxic plants. Attendees will leave the workshop with an understanding of what a healthy pasture system looks like and the life it supports above and below the soil.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET at SIPAC, located at 11371 E. Purdue Farm Road in Dubois, Indiana.

“The workshop will be a day of hands-on, in-the-field presentations and demonstrations with information about life below and above the soil surface that attendees can take to their own farm operations,” said Jason Tower, superintendent of SIPAC.

Registration costs $40 per person ($20 for Indiana Beef Cattle Association members) and closes June 10. Participants can register online here or by mail, sending this form to the Indiana Beef Cattle Association (8425 Keystone Crossing, Suite 240, Indianapolis, IN 46240). Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Questions can be directed to Tower at [email protected] or 812-678-4427. If you are in need of accommodations, including an interpreter or translator, to attend this program, please email Tower by June 10.