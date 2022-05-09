Lawmakers Seek $1 Billion for Farm Bill Conservation Programs in 2023 Budget

A group of Senate Democrats last week requested the 2023 budget include funding for Farm Bill conservation programs.

Senators Michael Bennet of Colorado, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Chris Coons of Delaware led the effort in a letter to the Senate Appropriations Agriculture Subcommittee.

The senators also ask for $1 billion to continue to increase USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service Conservation Operations to help ensure farmers, ranchers and foresters can be part of the climate solution.

The letter states, “We need strong investments in USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service staff and resources to support farmers, ranchers and foresters to help mitigate and adapt to climate change.”

In the recent FY22 omnibus spending bill, the Senate passed $904 million for NRCS Conservation Operations. NRCS staff help implement several Farm Bill conservation programs that are critical to helping farmers conserve land and water, protect water quality, and improve soil health.

The lawmakers say strong investments in these programs are necessary to help agriculture community combat climate change.