Lawmakers Ask Biden Administration to Help Hog Farmers

More than 70 lawmakers late last week asked the Department of Agriculture to stop a recent court order the National Pork Producers Council says will cause harm to hog farmers. Lawmakers made the request in a letter led by Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Minnesota Republican Representative Jim Hagedorn.

The letters call on the Biden administration to appeal a recent federal district court ruling striking down pork harvest facility line speeds allowed under USDA New Swine Inspection System. NPPC claims the order will lead to pork industry concentration and increased market power for plant operators at the expense of small hog farmers.

NPPC President Jen Sorenson states, “While the administration can appeal the court’s decision until the end of August, the damage to U.S. pork producers will be immediate.”

Pork Industry Economist Steve Meyer says the order “reduces competition because the impacted plants will process fewer hogs, leaving more pigs available to other packers.”