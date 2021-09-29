Late July and August Weather Impacting Indiana Yields

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Late-season-weather-showing-up-in-yields.mp3

With perfect harvest conditions, Indiana will make a significant jump in progress when the new USDA report comes in Monday afternoon. Shad Schenck, dealer for Specialty Hybrids says in a new Yield Check report, soybean harvest this week is moving quickly.

“It certainly has changed this week,” he said. “We’ve been blessed with great weather and soybean harvest is well underway. Some people will be close to finished by the end of the week when maybe possible rain sets in.”

Schenck covers west central Indiana and says there has been some corn shelled. The weather has been conducive for bringing moisture down.

“Moistures have dropped this week which is nice for people. We’re getting into the upper teens and there is some stuff that is down to 15 percent already, so as soon as people can get back in corn, whether we get some rain and they’re not done with beans is going to be a crucial part of this harvest, very, very important.”

Yields are all over he says, making it one of the more unique of his 30 years in the business. The yields are following the timing of rains in late July and August.

“A few of the right timing rains have made a huge difference in soybeans and it will be the same in corn as well,” Schenck told HAT. “Disease has set in with corn and if you sprayed fungicide this year that’s definitely going to be a big plus and add about 20 bushels. I’ve seen corn yields up in the 280’s and I’ve seen corn yields down around 200, so it’s an extreme from one end to the other depending on the small area you’re in and the disease that set in on that area.”

All of this variability follows a point in time this season where record yields were being talked about.

“We were set up for a hands-down record crop from one end of the county to the other, from Indianapolis clear to the state line of Illinois, no question about it. But the last six weeks brought in a lot of dry weather and that definitely makes a difference, especially in the soybean crop, and that’s what we’re seeing, and also with tar spot coming in there’s a disease in corn that we haven’t seen that much.”

Schenck says one lesson learned this year is that healthier hybrids are “definitely paying off.”

