LaPorte County’s Scarborough Elected as Chair of Indiana Soybean Alliance

Dr. Jianxin Ma receives a plaque from Indiana Soybean Alliance CEO Courtney Kingery and farmer director Denise Scarborough after being named the first Indiana Soybean Alliance Endowed Chair in Soybean Improvement. Photo: Eric Pfeiffer/ Hoosier Ag Today

Denise Scarborough, a farmer from La Crosse, Ind., was elected last week as Chair of the Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA), the state’s soybean checkoff program. Developing overseas markets, creating new products and promoting better growing practices are a few of ISA’s goals for 2025.

“As the state’s soybean checkoff representing thousands of Indiana farmers, our challenge is to make sure that we can continue to increase the marketability of our soybeans,” she said. “By working with companies from all over the world that buy soybeans, or by encouraging farmers to plant crops like high oleic soybeans that come with premium prices; I believe we are working to make Indiana soybeans more valuable locally and globally.”

Scarborough takes over ISA leadership from Brazil, Ind., farmer Kevin Cox. Scarborough and her husband, Mark, grow soybeans, commercial corn, seed corn and wheat on their farm in LaPorte County. She has been a District 1 board member since 2017, and she served as the board’s vice chair this year. Scarborough works off the farm as a loan officer at the First National Bank of Monterey, and she is involved in the family excavation business.

Joe Stoller, a farmer from Bremen, Ind., was elected as vice chair. He served as the chair of ISA’s Membership and Policy Committee in 2024. Stoller, a full-time farmer since 2010, grows soybeans and commercial corn on his farm in Marshall County. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Colorado State University in 2009, and he participated in the United Soybean Board’s Leadership Program in 2018.

Allen Buchanan, a farmer from Fowler, Ind., was elected Secretary on the ISA board. He earned a bachelor’s degree in farm management from Purdue, and he has served as ISA’s representative on Purdue’s Phenomics Advisory Board. A full-time farmer since 1997, Buchanan grows soybeans and corn on his farm in Benton and Warren counties.

Carey McKibben, a farmer from LaGrange, Ind., was re-elected as the board’s treasurer. He grows soybeans, corn and seed corn. McKibben began farming in 1984. He represents District 2 and was elected to the ISA board in 2018.

Brian Warpup, a farmer from Warren, Ind., was elected as the chair of ISA’s Membership & Policy Committee. In 2024, he served as the chair of the board’s Sustainability and Value Creation (SVC) Committee. Warpup grows soybeans and corn on his farm in rural Huntington and Wells counties.

Jenna Scott, a farmer from Gaston, Ind., was elected as the chair of the SVC Committee. Scott has represented District 2 since 2023. In a partnership with her father, Greg Cox, she grows soybeans, corn and vegetable transplants on her farm in Delaware County.

Steve Phares, a farmer from Albion, Ind., was re-elected as chair of ISA’s Market Development Committee. Since 2021, Phares has represented District 2. As well as producing soybeans, corn, wheat and hay, he also manages an Angus beef cattle herd on his Noble County farm.

Three new ISA directors elected

Newly elected to the board are David Hardin, a farmer from Avon, Ind.; Andrew McDaniel, a farmer from Noblesville, Ind.; and Philip Springstun, a farmer from Boonville, Ind.

Hardin and McDaniel will represent the District 4 counties of Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clark, Crawford, Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Johnson, Lawrence, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Orange, Perry, Ripley, Rush, Scott, Shelby, Switzerland, Union and Washington.

Hardin replaces Keevin Lemenager, who completed his third, three-year term this year. McDaniel takes the place of Roger Bommer, who also finished three, three-year terms in 2024.

A full-time farmer since 2000, Hardin grows soybeans, corn and wheat, and he has a swine finishing operation on his farm in Hendricks and Putnam counties. Hardin earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration from DePaul University.

McDaniel has been a full-time farmer since 2019. He produces soybeans and corn on his farm in Shelby and Rush counties, and he is a part-owner of a soybean seed scouting company. He has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural systems management from Purdue University. McDaniel has also been a member of the Agribusiness Council of Indiana since 2019.

Springstun will represent farmers in District 3, which includes Clay, Daviess, Dubois, Fountain, Gibson, Greene, Knox, Martin, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Pike, Posey, Putnam, Spencer, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Vanderburgh, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren and Warrick counties. He takes the position of Kevin Cox, who completed two, three-year terms this year.

Springstun grows soybeans, corn, hay and manages commercial beef cows. He also owns classified forest acreage on his farm in Warrick County. Springstun has been a full-time farmer since 1976, and he has been an active member of the Warrick County Farm Bureau.

“I am looking forward to working with David Hardin, Andrew McDaniel and Philip Springstun in the coming years,” said ISA CEO Courtney Kingery. “Each of them has a unique experience to offer the board. At the same time, I’d like to thank the three directors who are leaving the ISA board this year.”

Regarding Bommer, Kingery said, “Roger has shown great dedication in his service to Indiana farmers. In his nine years on the board, Roger has only missed part of one meeting. He has represented the farmers in his district very well, and he will be missed.”

About Lemenager, she stated, “Keevin truly has a passion for market development and international export work. He has represented Indiana on boards such as the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council and the Soy Aquaculture Alliance. Farmers will continue to benefit from his work for many years.”

And, finally, about Cox, Kingery said, “Kevin has been a valued voice on our board and our executive committee for several years now. He exhibits a wisdom and a vision that all of our board members benefit from. He accomplished many things during his year as the board chair, and we hope he will continue to stay involved with our work in the future.”