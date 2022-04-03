Lamb Sales Increase According to Market Report

Photo: Adobe Stock

The U.S. Quarterly Lamb Retail Sales Report for the fourth quarter of 2021 shows lamb performed better last year than it did in 2020, according to the American Lamb Board.

Compared to 2019, a more typical year before COVID-19 rather than 2020, volume sales of lamb grew 19 percent in 2021. Dollar sales increased 9.6 percent in 2021.

While inflation had an impact, retailers still sold more lamb with volume sales increasing by 1.4 percent compared to 2020.

The average price per pound for lamb rose by 8.2 percent, from $8.25 a pound to $8.92 a pound in last year.

Sales were exceptionally strong during the traditional peak time of year for lamb, which is Easter and Christmas. Ribeye cuts took over the top spot in sales, surpassing loins by $1 million last year.

Indiana farms have around 48,000 head of lamb for meat production according to the USDA.

Sources: NAFB, American Lamb Board, USDA