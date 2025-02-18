Kyle Shipman Officially Named Indiana State Veterinarian Following Approval from Gov. Braun

Kyle Shipman, DVM is now officially Indiana State Veterinarian after being formally approved for the position by Indiana Gov. Mike Braun. Shipman was appointed by the Indiana State Board of Animal Health on Tuesday, Jan. 7 by unanimous vote.

Dr. Shipman had been serving as interim state veterinarian since November. Dr. Bret Marsh, who previously served as Indiana State Veterinarian for 30 years, left the position to become Dean of Purdue University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Hospital on Nov. 1, 2024.

As state veterinarian, Dr. Shipman will serve as chief administrative officer for the state’s two animal-focused boards under the umbrella of the Indiana Center for Animal Policy:

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH): The agency’s day-to-day operations include state meat and poultry inspection, dairy inspection, animal health and care programs, and disaster preparedness.

Indiana Board of Veterinary Medicine: The board oversees professional licensing/registration and disciplinary action for veterinarians and registered veterinary technicians in Indiana.

“My goal is to continue to deliver the high standards of service that the citizens of Indiana and the veterinary profession have come to expect from our team,” Shipman said. “I look forward to meeting Hoosiers in their communities statewide and partnering with stakeholders to safeguard Indiana’s animals, citizens and food supply,”

About Dr. Shipman

Since joining the agency in 2016, Dr. Shipman has served as director of BOAH’s Animal Programs Division. He is a graduate of Purdue University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and College of Agriculture (Animal Sciences).

Shortly after joining the agency, Dr. Shipman played a significant role in the agency’s response to the highly pathogenic avian influenza event in Dubois County in 2016. He has also helped lead the response to bovine tuberculosis in cattle in Southeastern Indiana.

Dr. Shipman continues to expand his knowledge about responding to diseases of high consequence. In early 2020, he traveled to Uganda to participate in an international, hands-on training course to learn first-hand how to diagnose and respond to cases of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). He is a USDA-certified and trained Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostician. In 2020 he completed Indiana AgrIInstitute’s two-year Agricultural Leadership Program as part of Class 18.

Source: Indiana State Board of Animal Health