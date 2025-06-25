Kyatalin Baker: From Indiana FFA State Officer to Switzerland County Fair Queen

Kyatalin Baker is having one busy summer!

Not only has she just finished her one-year term as an Indiana FFA State Officer, but she was also recently crowned Miss Switzerland County 2025.

“At first, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, one title gone, another one is starting,” says Kyatalin, who just wrapped up her service as Indiana FFA Treasurer at the end of the 96th Indiana FFA State Convention last week.

Just a few days later, she was crowned the Queen of this year’s Switzerland County 4-H Fair in Vevay.

“Obviously, I was exhausted,” she tells Hoosier Ag Today. “I actually told my mom the day before the contest, ‘I don’t know if I can do it. I’m just mentally exhausted. I don’t know if I can get up and speak anymore.’ She told me you might as well just give it a try. So, when I was announced Queen, I knew this past year with Indiana FFA really did pay off. I’m just so grateful that the ag industry and my FFA jacket led me to this moment.”

She says she’s proud to use these roles to serve as an ambassador for Indiana agriculture.

“FFA and 4-H go hand-in-hand, so being an ambassador for both is just so surreal and an awesome experience,” she says.

Once Kyatalin’s busy summer wraps up in mid-August, she says she is attending Purdue University in the fall to study Agricultural Education and Agricultural Sales and Marketing.

What advice does Kyatalin have for kids who are thinking about joining FFA?

“If you truly have a servant’s heart and you want to live to serve—like the FFA motto says, ‘Living to Serve’, you can go far,” she says. “There’s overwhelming joy seeing your service impacting other people. In the end, it’s for more than just you. Having that servant’s heart is what’s going to inspire other people and push you forward.”

The Switzerland County 4-H Fair kicks off on Saturday, June 28 and runs through July 5 in Vevay.

CLICK BELOW for Hoosier Ag Today’s full conversation with Kyatalin Baker: