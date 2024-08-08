Kron on Success of INFB Fall Creek Pavilion, Ag Policy Concerns

The entrance to the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

The reviews are in and they’re glowing for the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, which also serves as the Swine Barn at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center.

“It has been a great facility. We’re glad to have our name on it, and I think it represents agriculture very well,” says Randy Kron, President of Indiana Farm Bureau.

This is the second year that the new pavilion has been open during the Indiana State Fair. Kron says the decision for Indiana Farm Bureau to become the naming rights’ sponsor has been a “win-win” for everyone involved.

“Our expectations were high, and you see the drawings and you think this is going to be great, but then when we opened it last year, it exceeded all our expectations,” says Kron. “Talking with the ones showing livestock in there, they were all excited because there is now air conditioning, which I think was a great hit, but just the facilities are the state of the art.”

In addition to sponsoring many different events at the Indiana State Fair, Kron says that Indiana Farm Bureau has also been keeping an eye on ag policy decisions being made on Capitol Hill.

“Naturally, it’s trying to get a new Farm Bill passed, which you know there’s a lot of politics involved. We’ve been able to keep the politics out of the past several Farm Bills, but this year it seems to be bleeding in there, so that’s a tough one.”

Kron adds that he and his team are also meeting with Indiana lawmakers about policies that impact Indiana farmers and rural Hoosiers.

“We’re talking about property taxes and we’re talking about water—the movement of water [to the LEAP District]. We’ve talked about water quality for a lot of years, but now we’re talking water quantity and how do we ensure that everybody has enough and we don’t have losers so we don’t move water and then all of a sudden, agriculture turns the switch on and no water comes out.”

Click BELOW to hear Indiana Farm Bureau President Randy Kron and his full conversation with Hoosier Ag Today’s Eric Pfeiffer from the 2024 Indiana State Fair.