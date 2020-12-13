Kron Gives Annual Address During Indiana Farm Bureau Virtual Convention

The Indiana Farm Bureau Annual Convention took place over the weekend, but not in Fort Wayne as was originally planned. INFB President Randy Kron gave his presidential address virtually this year and touted their biggest accomplishment from 2020: healthcare.

“Two years ago, at our state convention in Fort Wayne, I made a promise to you – that we would do our best to answer the need of so many of our members – to provide them with more affordable, reliable health care,” Kron said during his annual address. “After spending 18 months researching and drafting legislation, the bill finally passed in March. Using all the resources of the Farm Bureau family to deliver on our promise to you, we formed Indiana Farm Bureau Health Plans.”

In addition to all of that research and work, over 270 members visited the statehouse in support of the bill to push it over the finish line.

The Indiana Farm Bureau Health Plans program was launched earlier this year and Kron is happy with the progress so far.

“Since applications opened on October 1, INFB has seen a continuous increase in applications week after week with a savings of over 50 percent on average for our family plans.”

Kron says it’s time now to move on to the next big priority: broadband.

“Expanding broadband to the last mile has been a priority of Farm Bureau for several years, but when the pandemic came everyone understood just how important it was to be able to connect to the internet. So, for the 2021 legislative session we will focus on expanding broadband to the unserved and underserved in order to support education, remote work, telehealth and ag technology.”

If you missed the convention over the weekend, recordings of all sessions will be available at infb.org.