Kron Elected to Represent Midwest on American Farm Bureau Board

Indiana Farm Bureau President Randy Kron was recently elected by his peers to represent the Midwest on the American Farm Bureau Federation board of directors. Kron says, “It’s a real honor just to serve as Indiana state president, but…to be the representative and the voice for the Midwest on the American Farm Bureau board, it’s a real honor and I’m looking forward to it.”

Kron sees the primary responsibility of the AFBF board to make sure they continue to lead agriculture with one voice.

“As you travel the country, agriculture can pull together, but there are a lot of things that can divide us…It’s our role to make sure we keep a unified voice. Whether you’re in the southern region or the west, the issues are a little different and we see them a little different, but our job is to pull everyone together and make sure we’re speaking with a unified voice.”

Kron says the position on the board will take him to Washington, D.C. more often, giving him more time to lobby for and promote agriculture.

“When you think about that we’re 2% or less of the population, to have the representation and the clout that we have at AFBF, it’s a great thing.”

Kron joins Carl Bednarski from Michigan, Blake Hurst from Missouri, and Steve Nelson from Nebraska in representing the Midwest on the AFBF board of directors.