Kron, Chism Reelected to National Farm Bureau Posts

Indiana Farm Bureau President Randy Kron has been reelected to the American Farm Bureau Federation board of directors at the 2025 AFBF Convention held in San Antonio, Texas. Kron will continue to represent the Midwest region on the board for the next two years.

Isabella Chism, Indiana Farm Bureau member from Howard County and former 2nd vice president of INFB, was reelected chair of the American Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee as well. She was unanimously reelected in the election that took place on Saturday, Jan. 25, and it was made official at the AFBF annual meeting of voting delegates on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

“It’s a privilege to serve alongside other state Farm Bureau presidents on AFBF’s board of directors,” said Kron. “AFBF brings together all of agriculture in the U.S., and I’m honored to be a part of uniting the industry. I will continue to ensure that Hoosier farmers, as well as our neighboring farmers across the Midwest, are represented and their voices are heard at the national level.”

Kron has been a member of the AFBF board of directors since 2020 and has served as president of Indiana Farm Bureau since 2016. He also serves on the board of directors for both the Indiana Grain Indemnity Corporation and Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

“Women in agriculture are more than just passionate advocates,” said Chism. “They have always been equal partners on our nation’s family farms. I’m honored to continue to lead a strong committee that is dedicated to helping women across the country realize their potential and empower them to be leaders in their ag community.”

The AFBF Women’s Leadership program provides women with leadership training, communication skills and networking opportunities to strengthen their ability to encourage positive change in their communities and in the agricultural industry.

Chism currently serves on the AFBF board of directors as well as the AFBF trade advisory committee.