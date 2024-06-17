King’s Hawaiian Expands its Plans for New Manufacturing Facility in Bartholomew County

King’s Hawaiian, a California-based bakery known for its sweet bread, is looking to expand upon its initial plan of building a new manufacturing facility near Edinburgh, Indiana.

Last December, the company announced plans to spend more than $150 million to build a 368,000 square-foot facility on 86 acres across I-65 from the Indiana Premium Outlets of Edinburgh shopping center, not far from Exit 76 in Bartholomew County.

King’s Hawaiian is now looking to spend an additional $40 million to expanding their original building and construction plans, as well as investing an additional $14 million for new equipment, according to the Columbus Republic.

The new plans for expansion will also double the size of new jobs, with a new total of almost 300 new jobs once the new facility is operational.

While no timetable has been set for a groundbreaking event, the company had previously said they expect the manufacturing plant to be fully running by 2027.

King’s Hawaiian is owned by Irresistible Foods Group, which is headquartered in Torrance, California. The new facility in Edinburgh would be the company’s third manufacturing facility—with the other two located in Torrance, and Oakwood, Georgia, which is a suburb of Atlanta.

King’s Hawaiian’s bakery products include rolls, buns and loaves, as well as specialty baked items such as cookies and fruitcake. Other offerings include sauces, mixes, spreads and Kona coffee.

The future site of the King’s Hawaiian manufacturing facility in Bartholomew County. The 86-acre site sits directly across I-65 near Exit 76 from the Indiana Premium Outlets of Edinburgh shopping center. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.