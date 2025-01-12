Kingery Appointed to Panel on US Trade in Grains, Feed, Oilseeds and Planting Seeds

One of Indiana’s ag leaders is now serving on a national advisory committee that impacts policies regarding grain exports.

Courtney Kingery, CEO of the Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA), Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC) and the Indiana Corn Growers Association (ICGA), has been appointed by USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee for Trade in Grains, Feed Oilseeds and Planting Seeds.

“I’m pleased to represent Indiana’s corn and soybean farmers on this committee,” Kingery said. “Indiana’s agricultural exports are not just numbers on a balance sheet; they represent the hard work of Hoosier farmers and the global connections that sustain our rural communities. By expanding access to international markets, we secure a stronger future for Indiana corn and soybean farmers and our economy as a whole.”

Other members of this committee include Matthew Rekeweg of Corteva Agriscience, Guy Allen of Kansas State University, Asif Chaudry of Washington State University, Rosalind Leeck of the U.S. Soybean Export Council, and Jess McCluer of the National Grain and Feed Association. Former ICGA Board Director Mike Nichols, a farmer from Rockport, Ind., is also on the committee. These appointees will serve on the committee until December 2028.

In all, USDA and USTR will have seven committees and 53 appointed advisors. The other six committees include: the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee, the Trade in Animals and Animal Products Committee, the Trade in Fruits and Vegetables Committee, the Trade in Processed Foods Committee, the Trade in Sweeteners and Sweetener Products Committee, and the Trade in Tobacco, Cotton, Peanuts and Hemp Committee.

The advisory committee system was created by Congress in 1974 to ensure that U.S. agricultural stakeholders have input and insight into U.S. trade policy and negotiating objectives. While the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee assists the USDA and USTR on trade policy matters, the other six technical advisory committees offer input and guidance from the perspectives of their respective product sectors. For more information, go online to www.fas.usda.gov/atacs

Value of Indiana ag exports

For farmers to maintain profitable margins, new markets must be found around the world for the agricultural goods they produce. In Indiana, that means exporting corn, soybeans and meat products is vitally important.

Global demand continues to grow for corn and soybeans. As a top producer of both commodities, Indiana benefits from a thriving export market. The total output from corn and soybean trade to Indiana’s economy is $4 billion. Farmers invest their dollars in building export markets through the Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA) and the Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC), the state’s soybean and corn checkoff programs. Many farmers from across the state participate in trade missions in countries interested in Indiana corn and soybeans.

Approximately 1.8 billion bushels of U.S. soybeans were exported worth a value of $28 billion in 2023, according to USDA data. The value of soybean exports from Indiana was an estimated $2.6 billion in 2022. In 2023, Indiana’s corn exports enjoyed similar success generating $1.3 billion. In addition, Indiana ethanol exports added another $217 million.

ISA and ICMC work with many partners, such as the U.S. Grains Council (USGC) and the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC). These partners coordinate in-country staff and trade programs and provide education, training and customer service in developing markets.

“Relationship building is a critical component of commodity export programs to ensure a place for Indiana-grown products in the competitive marketplace,” Kingery said.

A USGC study showed that U.S. agricultural export value increased by $24.50 for every dollar invested in export market development from 1977-2019. The annual increase in export revenues was 13.7 percent during the same time period.

Written by: Dave Blower, Jr., Indiana Soybean Alliance, Indiana Corn Marketing Council, and Indiana Corn Growers Association.