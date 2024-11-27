Keystone Cooperative Donates 1,500 Pounds of Pork to Indiana Food Banks

Keystone Cooperative has recently donated 1,500 pounds of frozen pork to three food banks serving the northwest, northeast and central regions of Indiana. This contribution reinforces Keystone Cooperative’s commitment to strengthening food security.

As Indiana’s largest swine management company, with approximately 2 million pigs owned and managed, Keystone’s Swine & Animal Nutrition division supports Indiana agriculture by helping family farms diversify with sustainable swine operations while Keystone’s feed mills provide the high-quality nutrition required to support these operations.

The connection with pork production combined with Keystone’s commitment to giving back to the regions it serves drove the decision to donate frozen pork. The donations were made to food banks located near Keystone’s feed mill locations:

Each food bank received 500 pounds of frozen pork. Together, these food banks serve individuals and families in 33 counties across Indiana, including Allen, Tippecanoe, Delaware and many other surrounding counties.

“Protein-rich food is always in high demand at the food bank, and it is key to keeping families strong and healthy,” said Carmen Cumberland, President and CEO of Community Harvest Food Bank. “This generous donation of pork will benefit so many of our Hoosier friends and neighbors in need of nutritious meals, and will help provide a merry and bright holiday season. We are so thankful for Keystone Cooperative and all of the farmers and providers who are serving our communities with meals and hope.”

Indiana Pork Producers Association assisted with sourcing the pork and determining food banks that would best distribute to local pantries. The pork was sourced from Dugdale Meats, located in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“As an agricultural cooperative rooted in our communities, food security is at the heart of our mission,” said Kevin Still, President & CEO of Keystone Cooperative. “By providing local, high-quality pork to these food banks, we hope to make a positive impact on families in our communities during the holiday season.”

Keystone Cooperative encourages community members to join in supporting local food banks through donation or volunteering.

Source: Keystone Cooperative