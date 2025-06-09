Hoosier Ag Today 

Keystone Cooperative Awards $100K in Scholarships to 50 Students

Kevin Still, CEO of Keystone Cooperative. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Keystone Cooperative has announced it is awarding $100,000 in scholarships to 50 high school graduates across the region. Each recipient will receive a $2,000 scholarship in recognition of their academic excellence, community involvement, and passion for agriculture.

The list of recipients and their schools is below:

  • Lyla Bannwart — LaPorte County – LaPorte High School
  • Ethan Barnett – Boone County – Western Boone High School
  • Travis Barnhart – Marshall County – Triton Jr./Sr. High School
  • Cole Davison – Clinton County – Clinton Central Jr./Sr. High School
  • Madison Graf – Jasper County – Rensselaer Central High School
  • Harley Hanes – Darke County (Ohio) – Mississinawa Valley High School
  • Emiley Hartley – Tipton County – Tipton High School
  • Daniel Hartzell – Darke County (Ohio) – Mississinawa Valley High School
  • Klaire Himsel – Hendricks County – Danville Community High School
  • Brock Hurley – Jasper County – Rensselaer Central High School
  • Audrey Wooldridge-Jacobi – Henry County – Eastern Hancock High School
  • Hailey Jester – Henry County – Indiana Agriculture and Technology
  • Emily Justice – Carroll County – Carroll Jr./Sr/ High School
  • Ryan Kellner – Jasper County – Rensselaer Central High School
  • Ashlyn Kelly – Howard County – Northwestern High School
  • Anna Kelly – Howard County – Northwestern High School
  • Westin Kelsey – Pulaski County – Winamac Community High School
  • Jenna Lawler – Rush County – Rushville Consolidated High School
  • Frederick Mann – Putnam County – Cloverdale High School
  • Jenna Martin – Adams County – South Adams High School
  • Morgan Martin – Hendricks County – Danville Community High School
  • Margret McGlinch – Darke (Ohio) County – Versailles
  • Juliana McIntire – Marshall County – Argos Jr./Sr. High School
  • John “Garrett” McManus – Miami County – Maconaquah High School
  • Owen Middlesworth – Grant County – Oak Hill High School
  • Case Morehouse – Henry County – Shenandoah High School
  • Duston Muhlenkamp – Jay County – Jay County High School
  • Brayton Myers – Parke County – Parke Heritage
  • Levi Nelson – Grant County – Madison Grant Jr./Sr. High School
  • Miranda Ott – Preble County (Ohio) – National Trail High School
  • Emma Pattison – Madison County – Madison-Grant High School
  • Kaden Petroshus – Allegan County (Michigan) – Hopkins High School
  • Ava Redlin – LaPorte County – LaPorte High School
  • Lucas Reed – Randolph County – Winchester Community High School
  • Cole Rhoads – Montgomery County – Southmont High School
  • Natalee Richey – Clinton County – Rossville Jr./Sr. High School
  • Carson Saunders – Boone County – Western Boone Jr./Sr. High School
  • Kohen Schipper – Whitley County – Whitko Jr./Sr. High School
  • Mitchell Shepherd – Montgomery County– North Montgomery High School
  • Lydia Smith – Wayne County – Northeastern Wayne High School
  • Carter Sobecki – Cass County – Brandywine High School
  • Makayla Spray – Tippecanoe County – Rossville Jr./Sr. High School
  • Kelsey Thompson – Montgomery County – Southmont High School
  • Frank Titus – Hancock County – Greenfield Central High School
  • Emily Vigar – Fulton County – Rochester Community High School
  • Peyton Webster – Clinton County – Clinton Prairie High School
  • Paisley Welborn – Marshall County – Bremen Senior High School
  • Addison Winger – Benton County – Benton Central Jr./Sr. High School
  • Emma Woodall – Putnam County – South Putnam High School
  • Sara Zarse – Jasper County – Tri-County Jr./Sr. High School

 

