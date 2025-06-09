Keystone Cooperative Awards $100K in Scholarships to 50 Students
Keystone Cooperative has announced it is awarding $100,000 in scholarships to 50 high school graduates across the region. Each recipient will receive a $2,000 scholarship in recognition of their academic excellence, community involvement, and passion for agriculture.
The list of recipients and their schools is below:
- Lyla Bannwart — LaPorte County – LaPorte High School
- Ethan Barnett – Boone County – Western Boone High School
- Travis Barnhart – Marshall County – Triton Jr./Sr. High School
- Cole Davison – Clinton County – Clinton Central Jr./Sr. High School
- Madison Graf – Jasper County – Rensselaer Central High School
- Harley Hanes – Darke County (Ohio) – Mississinawa Valley High School
- Emiley Hartley – Tipton County – Tipton High School
- Daniel Hartzell – Darke County (Ohio) – Mississinawa Valley High School
- Klaire Himsel – Hendricks County – Danville Community High School
- Brock Hurley – Jasper County – Rensselaer Central High School
- Audrey Wooldridge-Jacobi – Henry County – Eastern Hancock High School
- Hailey Jester – Henry County – Indiana Agriculture and Technology
- Emily Justice – Carroll County – Carroll Jr./Sr/ High School
- Ryan Kellner – Jasper County – Rensselaer Central High School
- Ashlyn Kelly – Howard County – Northwestern High School
- Anna Kelly – Howard County – Northwestern High School
- Westin Kelsey – Pulaski County – Winamac Community High School
- Jenna Lawler – Rush County – Rushville Consolidated High School
- Frederick Mann – Putnam County – Cloverdale High School
- Jenna Martin – Adams County – South Adams High School
- Morgan Martin – Hendricks County – Danville Community High School
- Margret McGlinch – Darke (Ohio) County – Versailles
- Juliana McIntire – Marshall County – Argos Jr./Sr. High School
- John “Garrett” McManus – Miami County – Maconaquah High School
- Owen Middlesworth – Grant County – Oak Hill High School
- Case Morehouse – Henry County – Shenandoah High School
- Duston Muhlenkamp – Jay County – Jay County High School
- Brayton Myers – Parke County – Parke Heritage
- Levi Nelson – Grant County – Madison Grant Jr./Sr. High School
- Miranda Ott – Preble County (Ohio) – National Trail High School
- Emma Pattison – Madison County – Madison-Grant High School
- Kaden Petroshus – Allegan County (Michigan) – Hopkins High School
- Ava Redlin – LaPorte County – LaPorte High School
- Lucas Reed – Randolph County – Winchester Community High School
- Cole Rhoads – Montgomery County – Southmont High School
- Natalee Richey – Clinton County – Rossville Jr./Sr. High School
- Carson Saunders – Boone County – Western Boone Jr./Sr. High School
- Kohen Schipper – Whitley County – Whitko Jr./Sr. High School
- Mitchell Shepherd – Montgomery County– North Montgomery High School
- Lydia Smith – Wayne County – Northeastern Wayne High School
- Carter Sobecki – Cass County – Brandywine High School
- Makayla Spray – Tippecanoe County – Rossville Jr./Sr. High School
- Kelsey Thompson – Montgomery County – Southmont High School
- Frank Titus – Hancock County – Greenfield Central High School
- Emily Vigar – Fulton County – Rochester Community High School
- Peyton Webster – Clinton County – Clinton Prairie High School
- Paisley Welborn – Marshall County – Bremen Senior High School
- Addison Winger – Benton County – Benton Central Jr./Sr. High School
- Emma Woodall – Putnam County – South Putnam High School
- Sara Zarse – Jasper County – Tri-County Jr./Sr. High School