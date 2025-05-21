Key Lime Featured Milkshake at Dairy Bar for Indiana State Fair

At the annual Fastest Rookie Luncheon at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Tuesday, attendees were able to taste this year’s featured milkshake for the 2025 Indiana State Fair at the Dairy Bar. The flavor this year will be Key Lime.

“You’ve been out to the State Fair, you know how hot those days can get,” says Brooke Williams, Director of Communications for American Dairy Association Indiana. “So, we were looking for more of a refreshing flavor and we hope that Key Lime Pie nails that one.”

The 2025 Indiana State Fair will be held August 1-17 and will be closed Mondays.

