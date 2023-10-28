Kentuckiana Crop Production Seminar to be Held in French Lick

The 2023 Kentuckiana Crop Production Seminar will take place Nov. 28-29 at the French Lick Springs Hotel in French Lick, Indiana.

The seminar features sessions on topics such as new corn hybrids, weed control, soil pH, and weather patterns. Farmers, company representatives, and Extension specialists from Purdue University and the University of Kentucky are scheduled to speak.

A networking reception will be held on Nov. 28. There also will be an opportunity to earn Continuing Education Credits for Certified Crop Advisers and certified applicators in both Indiana and Kentucky.

The room block cut-off is Oct. 27. Pre-registration is not required but highly encouraged.

The seminar is co-hosted by the AgriBusiness Association of Kentucky, Agribusiness Council of Indiana, and the Kentucky Certified Crop Adviser Board.

Visit the Agribusiness Council of Indiana’s website for registration, a seminar schedule, and hotel information.