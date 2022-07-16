Keeping You and Your Family Safe During the Johnson County Fair

Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

The Johnson County 4-H and Agricultural Fair runs from July 17 – 23, 2022 – and as thousands of people pack the fairgrounds in Franklin, one of the concerns is keeping everyone safe. With recent high-profile public shootings across the U.S. – and with Johnson County included as a part of the Indianapolis metropolitan area – measures are in place to ensure the safety of everyone who is attending the fair.

“We’ve not ever had a problem before and we don’t certainly want to,” says Brian Young, who is President of the Johnson County Fair Board. He says local law enforcement have always maintained a presence during the fair.

“We’re very fortunate here in Johnson County,” says Young. “We have a great a sheriff’s department and local Franklin police department. We have officers on the grounds only 24 hours a day, seven days a week that [are] continuously walking around. We also have the mobile command [unit] here on site for any issues so we can be right on top of it.”

Young also says state officers and medical teams will also be at the fairgrounds throughout the fair.

“There will be some state police officers coming through from time to time and there’s paramedics, EMTs and [an] ambulance at every event.”

Most of all, Young says the Johnson County community pulls together to ensure the fair is safe and fun for everyone.

“We want this to be safe, family fun and just be prepared and that’s what we’re doing. Everybody is coming out having a great time. That’s what we’re all about.”

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/CJ-WRAP-JOHNSON-COUNTY-FAIR-SAFETY-071522.mp3

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/CJ-INTERVIEW-BRIAN-YOUNG-JOHNSON-COUNTY-FAIR-071522.mp3