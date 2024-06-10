Keeping the Radio in Your Vehicle Free

American vehicle manufacturers announced plans last year to remove AM radio from new electric vehicles, and Farm Bureau is urging Congress to get behind the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act as it moves to the Senate.

“AM radio is important for rural America because farmers, ranchers, and rural residents rely on it as a source of weather, commodity, and national farm policy updates,” says Emily Buckman, Farm Bureau’s director of government affairs. “Access to radio is critically important for America’s producers, especially in times of emergency.”

Buckman says auto manufacturers previously cast doubt on the future of AM radio, but Congress is considering a legislative fix.

“Last year, several automakers announced they have removed or planned to remove broadcast AM radio receivers from EVs due to interference generated by electric batteries. Ford Motor Company even went so far as to claim they are removing AM radio from all vehicles. They later reversed that decision. They are considering legislation that would require the Department of Transportation to require automakers to maintain AM broadcast radio in their new vehicles at no additional charge.”

Another concern is if it’s AM radio now, how long before it’s FM radio? Or how long before vehicle manufacturers start charging you for what is now free over-the-air radio?

“If farmers and ranchers want to ensure AM radio remains available in their vehicles, I would encourage everyone to reach out to their lawmakers in the U.S. House and Senate to urge support for the AM Radio in Every Vehicle Act.”

Farmers can help by responding to the action alert on the Farm Bureau website.