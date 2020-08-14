July Equipment Sales Numbers Climb Higher Despite Uncertainty

July was the fourth consecutive positive month in the U.S. for overall unit sales of agricultural tractors and self-propelled combines. July numbers in Canada were also positive for the second-straight month.

The latest information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers says U.S. total farm tractor sales rose 34 percent in July when compared to July 2019.

June’s self-propelled combine sales grew 33.6 percent. Four-wheel drive tractors continued their decline in unit sales in the U.S. in July, falling 21 percent for the month and 13 percent so far in 2020. Total year-to-date sales of all farm tractors are up 14 percent in 2020, while combines broke into positive territory for the first time in 2020, now up four percent in the same period.

“We’re continuing to see demand in the small, medium, and harvesting sectors,” says Curt Blades, Senior Vice President of Ag Services at AEM. “The continuously-developing nature of COVID-19 and its effect on the agricultural sector is keeping our optimism cautious.”

Growth in the U.S. market has outpaced the five-year average each month and Blades says they’re hoping that trend continues.