Julia Wickard Joins Purdue College of Veterinary Medicine as Constituent Liaison, Executive Director of Alumni Association

One of Indiana’s ag leaders now has a new position with Purdue University.

Julia Wickard, who recently served as Indiana’s Executive Director of the USDA Farm Service Agency, is now the Executive Director of the Purdue Veterinary Alumni Association and Constituent Liaison with the Purdue College of Veterinary Medicine.

Wickard posted the announcement of her new leadership role on her LinkedIn and Facebook pages:

“I am honored to work alongside Dr. Bret Marsh, the Dean of the College, and all my new colleagues in moving the College forward in our state, nation and world. This role will allow me to connect with alumni, support veterinary professionals, and continue to strengthen relationships within the industry. “As I embark upon this new journey, I want to take a moment and reflect on my incredible experience with the USDA Farm Service Agency. Working with dedicated civil servants and serving the agricultural community was so rewarding — and I’m blessed with all the friendships I’ve gained along the way. “As I step into this new role, I’m excited how my past work and this new opportunity will intersect. Agriculture and veterinary medicine go hand-in-hand, and I look forward to continuing to support both industries — helping veterinarians, farmers and stakeholders across our Hoosier state and country. “I am eternally grateful for my amazing family for their everlasting support — and I look forward to this next chapter of my career — and staying in touch with all of you. Please reach out if I can be of help and/or assistance. “Ever Grateful. Ever True. Hail Purdue!”

Wickard has more than 30 years of executive management experience in the public, private and non-profit sectors. Before her most recent position with the USDA, Wickard served in the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) as assistant commissioner and agricultural liaison and also as director of government affairs.

She also worked more than seven years as executive vice president of the Indiana Beef Cattle Association / Indiana Beef Council, and served as environmental and natural resources director and chief operating and marketing officer for Indiana Farm Bureau Environmental Services Inc. In addition, she worked for the State of Indiana first as environmental and natural resources director in the Office of the Commissioner of Agriculture, and then as executive director of the Indiana Commission for Agriculture and Rural Development (ICARD).

“Julia has a strong record of significant experience, effective leadership and constructive networking within the agricultural sector and her knowledge and expertise will be instrumental in our efforts to strengthen and expand our college’s relationships with stakeholders, agencies, and organizations across the state,” said Purdue Veterinary Medicine Dean Bret D. Marsh, DVM. “Our college has a vital role to play in Purdue’s strategic One Health Initiative as well as the university’s growing presence and partnerships in Indianapolis. We are excited to have Julia join our team to guide and ensure our success in these opportunities to enhance our college’s connectedness to our alumni, clientele, research partners, animal agriculture and the veterinary medical profession.”

Wickard’s appointment comes on the heels of Purdue’s recent announcement of the launch of Victories and Heroes: Your Campaign for Purdue. The five-year, $4 billion fundraising campaign is the largest in the university’s history. “This is a pivotal point in the history of Purdue and our College of Veterinary Medicine,” Dean Marsh explained. “We have a unique opportunity to showcase the importance and impact of our college and our alumni, faculty, staff and students. As we work together with partners and allied organizations, there is great potential to enhance the recognition of, and appreciation for, our college’s contributions to animal and human health and well-being in our state and beyond.”

Wickard will serve as a member of the Dean’s Leadership Team. Her responsibilities will include serving as the college’s liaison to local, state and national organizations, including the Indiana Veterinary Medical Association (IVMA), Indiana State Board of Animal Health, Indiana State Department of Agriculture, Indiana commodity organizations, Indiana Farm Bureau, Indiana AgriInstitute, FFA and 4H, and the USDA and its agencies. As the Purdue Veterinary Alumni Association executive director, she will provide strategic leadership for college alumni activities and work to increase alumni engagement with the college.

Wickard said she is excited to join the College of Veterinary Medicine. “Accepting this appointment reflects my passion for agriculture and the professionals, especially veterinarians, who help people in rural communities,” Wickard said. “Purdue Veterinary Medicine has a vital role to play in strengthening connections between veterinary medicine, agriculture and the public, especially in light of the service Purdue University provides as the state’s land-grant institution. I look forward to working with Dean Marsh – a colleague I’ve known for a long time – to expand the college’s engagement with alumni and collaborations with the agricultural sector.”

A ten-year 4-H member and FFA alumna, Wickard is founder and owner of Wickard Livestock, along with her husband, Chris, and jointly manages McClarnon Stock Farm, with her mother and sister, both in Greenfield. “Always coming home at night to my family farm with Angus cattle and Boer goats keeps me grounded in what is important,” Wickard said.

Wickard has received numerous awards including the Purdue University Women in Agriculture Leadership Award, the Purdue University Distinguished Agricultural Alumni Award, the Purdue Spirit of Extension Award, the Indiana State Poultry Association Outstanding Service Award for Emergency Preparedness Planning and Indiana’s Sagamore of the Wabash Award.

Contributing writer: Kevin Doerr, Purdue University.