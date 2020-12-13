Johnson County’s Nathan Bush Wins INFB Discussion Meet

Nathan Bush, Johnson County, is the winner of the 2020 Indiana Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ag Professionals Discussion Meet. The competition, which was held Dec. 11 as part of the INFB Virtual State Convention, is one of the three major awards presented to Farm Bureau members age 35 and younger. During the competition, contestants participated in a virtual group discussion that simulates a committee meeting.

Bush and the other finalists discussed common dilemmas and potential problems facing farmers in America, such as:

How can we enhance existing, and establish new and diverse foreign trading partners?

What mix of investment and policy initiatives can provide reliable broadband access to farmers and rural America?

What tools and practices can be engaged to reduce climate and weather risks?

What solutions would enhance the economic sustainability of agriculture and rural communities?

How do we ensure clear understanding of the risks and rewards of big data and smart farming?

This year’s INFB Discussion Meet consisted of four rounds of competition. The first and second rounds were held in August and the “Sweet 16” was held in early December, all virtually. The four final contestants participated live during the Virtual State Convention on Friday, discussing reliable broadband access for farmers and rural America. This year’s winner was announced live Saturday morning.

This year’s state winner now advances to the national Young Farmer & Rancher Discussion Meet, which also will be held virtually, during the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention, Jan. 10-13. Bush holds a degree in agriculture economics from the University of Kentucky and is currently an employee of Greene Crop Consulting where he focuses on crop insurance and soil fertility.

As the winner of the INFB Discussion Meet, Bush receives a $4,000 cash prize from Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance. The three runners-up were Jessica Baggerman of Huntington County, Grace Moster of Franklin County and Hannah Walker of Washington County. The runners-up each receive a $1,000 cash prize from Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance.