Johnson County Farmer Joe Kelsay on the Importance of Mental Health and Overcoming Stress

Farming can be a very stressful job – and that stress can have a negative impact on your life. However, there is an Indiana farmer who knows, first-hand, the stress that comes with farming and how to handle that stress in a positive way.

“Mental health from a farm perspective is one that’s often forgotten and often overlooked,” says Joe Kelsay (shown above, at left, with his wife Amy), who farms with his family in Johnson County. He also works full time at Corteva Agriscience as the North American Food Chain Manager. Kelsay is a sixth-generation farmer and had previously served as Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.

Kelsay says he understands the day-to-day stress that farming brings.

“There are some tough realities that can occur. That might be with commodity prices, crop failure, family issues or financing and many other things – but, if there’s a need or a reason to reach out and lean on another family member or close friend – there’s a lot of support out there that can really help you see the bright side.

“We’re all so fortunate to be involved in this industry,” Kelsay says. “It’s pretty easy sometimes when things aren’t seeming to go well to really get down.”

He says he’s glad the ag industry is working to break the stigma of silence when it comes to stress and mental health.

“That stigma existed with older generations – but, frankly my own when it comes to mental health,” says Kelsay. “It’s a whole different thing when you cut your finger because you know to go to the emergency room. If you have some real challenges in your outlook or you’re feeling depressed, there’s not that immediate kind of connection to seeking a mental health professional or the right facilities, but I think that stigma is starting to fall away.”

Kelsay points to the Purdue Extension Farm Stress Team and others who are paving the way for farmers to openly discuss their stress – and to prevent it from manifesting itself into something more dangerous for themselves or others around them.

“We have to spend more time focusing on the mental health of our agriculture community because it’s a group that we rely on so heavily,” says Kelsay. “There is so much good news and so many great things that are happening in this industry. Stay focused on what’s going well and manage those things that aren’t.

“Just know there is hope. If you’re feeling that way, find someone to reach out to and really kick that stigma when it comes to mental health issues because it is a real issue.”

For more information about the Purdue Extension Farm Stress Team, visit extension.purdue.edu/FarmStress.

If you or someone you know is currently experiencing thoughts of suicide, or a mental health or substance use crisis, please call 988 to reach Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and speak with a trained crisis specialist 24/7.

C.J. Miller's news report and interview with Johnson County farmer Joe Kelsay, as he talks about the importance mental health and overcoming stress among Indiana's farming community.

