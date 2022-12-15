John Deere X9 Combine, Other Heavy Equipment on Display at Indiana Farm Expo Beginning Tuesday

The Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo begins today in Westfield! The Expo is presented by AgriFinancial and Reynolds Farm Equipment. Doors are open Tuesday from 9am-4p with over 115 exhibitors ready to show off the latest equipment and technology assisting farmers today.

There’s a lot of green right in the middle of the show floor this year!

“One of the things that we’re most excited about bringing is our X9 series combine,” says Lindsay Yeager, marketing manager and data analyst for Reynold’s Farm Equipment. “That is one of our newest John Deere pieces that we have. And then we also have a flex draper that we brought as well. So, those are kind of two of new things that John Deere released, and we’re excited to have it here so people can see it and explore and look up close and get their hands on if they want to. And we also have a 612R sprayer to look at, and then we also have larger Z series mower and the Gator. We also have our agronomy Gator here as well.”

The Expo isn’t just about taking in the equipment, it’s also about learning a thing or two. There are free seminars throughout the show, but Reynold’s is also putting on some different learning sessions.

“We have three sessions both Tuesday and Wednesday. At 10am both days, we’ll have our parts session. So, one of our parts specialists from our Atlanta store will be coming and talking about parts issues and things that happened in 2022, and then kind of our projected 2023. And then at 1pm we are having our recruiter and youth developer come in… And then at two, we have two technicians coming in and they’re going to be doing a panel. So, kind of learning more about what it takes to become a technician for those who might be interested in going into that career field.”

New to this year’s Expo is a career fair that will take place on Thursday presented by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. 20 agribusinesses are ready to meet with you about a career change in our industry. Reynold’s is one of those agribusinesses looking. Yeager describes what they’re looking for in the full radio story below.

More info on this week’s Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo can be found at indianafarmexpo.com. Come see us at the show!