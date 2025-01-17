John Deere Expands Self-Repair Options

John Deere says it’s aiming at a long-standing issue that has been a major source of contention with equipment owners: the right to self-repair their equipment.

In a release, the company says it’s made a “significant step forward in supporting the customers’ ability to maintain and repair their machines across the agricultural and construction industries.”

The latest addition gives customers and independent repair technicians more ability to reprogram Deere’s electronic controllers. The company says it has a long-standing commitment to enhancing its customers’ ability to repair their equipment.

“And consistent with that commitment, we’ve continued to deliver new and enhanced solutions designed to improve that experience,” says Denver Caldwell, vice president of aftermarket and customer service. “As our equipment has become more technologically advanced, so to have the repair tools needed to advance customer capabilities.”

Caldwell also says this offering advances Deere’s goal of minimizing its customers’ unplanned downtime.