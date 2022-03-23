John Deere Expands Access to Self-Repair Resources

Photo courtesy of John Deere.

John Deere announced this week it will expand the availability of their existing diagnostic software tools by opening it up for purchase through their website beginning in May.

The company says it will make The Customer Service Advisor available to its customers and equipment owners beginning off JohnDeereStore.com. That software includes operator, diagnostic, and technical manuals for John Deere equipment. Previously, the software had only been available through dealerships.

John Deere plans to update the software next year to include a mobile device interface and the ability to download software updated to embedded controllers on select John Deere equipment with 4G data connections.

“John Deere is continuously innovating, developing, and bringing to market new technologies and solutions that enable our customers to be more productive, efficient, and sustainable,” said Luke Gakstatter, Senior VP Aftermarket & Customer Support. “These enhanced self-repair solutions follow that same guiding approach.”

“Customers with connectivity already receive proactive maintenance through over-the-air software updates and diagnostic code information available to their smart phone,” Gakstatter said. “The next step for us to digitize and enhance the repair ability experience is to enable customers themselves to remotely download secure software updates to controllers.”

John Deere equipment owners will still be able to have the option to visit a dealership, work with an independent repair shop or make their own repairs.